RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Man City are having trouble selling a midfielder who is not being counted on by Guardiola

Man City are having trouble selling a midfielder who is not being counted on by Guardiola

Football news Today, 09:29
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Man City are having trouble selling a midfielder who is not being counted on by Guardiola Man City are having trouble selling a midfielder who is not being counted on by Guardiola

After moving from Leeds for £45million in 2022, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has failed to gain a foothold in Pep Guardiola's team and the Citizens intend to say goodbye to the player. However, it will not be easy to do it in the summer.

Manchester club is ready to let the 28-year-old midfielder go in the summer, but only if the applicant for the player will give at least 40 million pounds for him. This amount, according to Football Insider, does not satisfy the candidates for Phillips' signing and has even scared them off somewhat.

The 28-year-old midfielder's loan spell at West Ham, where the player is currently playing, does not help to increase the transfer price. Since his temporary move to the Hammers, Phillips has not played a single full match and has only been included in David Moyes' starting selection three times. This, among other things, was facilitated by unfortunate mistakes of the midfielder on the field.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news Yesterday, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:03 Zanolo's agent has hinted at the league his client will end up in Football news Today, 10:57 Haaland has found its aim. WhoScored has named the team of the week in the English Premier League Football news Today, 10:21 Inter defender has picked a coveted club to continue his career with Esports News Today, 10:16 Today starts the playoffs for ESL Pro League Season 19. Bookmakers have identified the favorite Football news Today, 09:40 Manchester United has decided whether to immediately dismiss Erik ten Hag Football news Today, 09:29 Man City are having trouble selling a midfielder who is not being counted on by Guardiola Boxing News Today, 09:12 "One of us has to die". Jake Paul made a controversial statement regarding the fight with Mike Tyson Football news Today, 09:11 The referee committee will show Barcelona a replay of Yamal's disallowed goal Football news Today, 09:01 Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target Olympic Games News Today, 08:41 Organizers of the 2024 Olympics are urged to change the opening ceremony for safety reasons
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024