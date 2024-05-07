Man City are having trouble selling a midfielder who is not being counted on by Guardiola

After moving from Leeds for £45million in 2022, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has failed to gain a foothold in Pep Guardiola's team and the Citizens intend to say goodbye to the player. However, it will not be easy to do it in the summer.

Manchester club is ready to let the 28-year-old midfielder go in the summer, but only if the applicant for the player will give at least 40 million pounds for him. This amount, according to Football Insider, does not satisfy the candidates for Phillips' signing and has even scared them off somewhat.

The 28-year-old midfielder's loan spell at West Ham, where the player is currently playing, does not help to increase the transfer price. Since his temporary move to the Hammers, Phillips has not played a single full match and has only been included in David Moyes' starting selection three times. This, among other things, was facilitated by unfortunate mistakes of the midfielder on the field.