Organizers of the 2024 Olympics are urged to change the opening ceremony for safety reasons

Olympic Games News Today, 08:41
Robert Sykes
Organizers of the 2024 Olympics are urged to change the opening ceremony for safety reasons

This summer, the opening of the Olympic Games is expected to be the first to take place not in a stadium. Previously, it was planned that 10,000 athletes would sail on boats along the Seine River, with 300,000 spectators watching from the banks.

However, despite the involvement of around 45,000 police officers on the night of the opening of the Olympic Games from July 25 to 26, there have been growing concerns about security.

Organizers of the Olympics have been urged to abandon their plans and hold the opening ceremony traditionally. Additionally, according to reports from the Daily Mail, some Olympic committees are urging their athletes to refrain from attending the opening ceremony for safety reasons.

The French government has raised the level of terrorist threat to the highest since the attack on a concert hall in Moscow in March. Following this, the Islamic State group has made threats to carry out attacks at the Champions League quarter-final matches, including in Paris.

It is reported that organizers of the Olympics are calling for the opening ceremony to be moved to France's largest arena, located in the capital - the Stade de France.

The decision of the organizers and the International Olympic Committee is currently unknown, but this summer we will surely witness one of the most serious security preparations.

