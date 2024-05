Организаторов Олимпиады-2024 призывают изменить церемонию открытия в целях безопасности

It's a lifestyle for Carlota Dudek!



The French breaking sensation manages the pressure of competing in her home country's Olympics by returning to #TheStartingLine, aiming to showcase her style to the world this summer.#StartYourImpossible | @DanceSportTotal



🧵 (5/11) pic.twitter.com/aiQEbIwtrJ

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 6, 2024