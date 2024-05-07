RU RU
Mourinho is set to come on foot to one of his ex-teams. It is known if they can to take him back

Football news Today, 08:17
Yasmine Green
After resigning from Roma in January 2024, José Mourinho is still out of work and his desire to return to the coaching chair has even prompted the Portuguese to approach his former employers.

Thus, the 'Special One' has lit up with the idea of returning to Manchester United and was even ready to walk to Manchester to accept the position. But such enthusiasm is not shared at Old Trafford, as according to the Manchester Evening News, the club offices have not shown the slightest desire to employ Mourinho.

Mourinho was at Manchester United from July 2016 to December 2018, and it was under him that the Mancunians won their last international trophy so far, the Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

Also under the Portuguese, the Red Devils secured their highest position in the APL after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure - second place in the 2017/2018 season.

