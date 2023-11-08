Real Sociedad beat Benfica and Union's historic draw. Results of Group C and D games

On Wednesday, November 8, the matches of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League continued. Real Sociedad played a home match against Benfica, while Union Berlin traveled to Napoli.

Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

The "Basques" had a very promising start to the match. Mikel Merino opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and five minutes later, Real Sociedad doubled their lead with a goal by Mikel Oyarzabal. A few minutes later, they could have made it 3-0, but the referees disallowed a goal for handball. In the 21st minute, the Spanish side did manage to score a third goal. The first half could have ended 4-0, but Brais Mendez missed a penalty in the middle of the second half.

After the break, Benfica pulled one goal back, with Rafa Silva scoring in the 49th minute. It seemed that Benfica might find another goal to make the match more competitive, but Real Sociedad defended calmly and prevented the Portuguese team from creating any significant chances.

Real Sociedad emerged victorious with a score of 3-1 and currently tops Group D with ten points. Benfica is at the bottom of the group with no points.

Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin

The first half of the match was fairly evenly contested with a slight advantage for the home team. On the 30th minute, Anguissa scored a goal, but it was disallowed due to an offensive foul. It took Napoli nine more minutes to take the lead. Matteo Politano opened the scoring at the end of the first half.

Union Berlin responded with a goal of their own at the beginning of the second half. David Dafero Fofana restored parity in the 52nd minute. Napoli aimed to secure a victory in this match, but Union Berlin defended their result with nearly their entire team. And they held on.

Napoli and Union Berlin played to a 1-1 draw, sharing the points. Napoli retains the second position in Group C with seven points, while the German team collects their first points in their European competition history.