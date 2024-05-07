The Premier League's decision on Nottingham Forest's appeal to deduct points is known

In March, Nottingham Forest was sanctioned for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The club was initially penalized with a deduction of four points.

An independent commission found that the club's losses exceeded the limit for the assessed period, ending in the 2022/23 season. It was discovered that Forest exceeded the limit by £34.5 million over a three-year period. Initially, Nottingham was set to receive a deduction of six points: three points for the initial breach and an additional three points for the magnitude of the breach. However, their early statements and cooperation led to the deduction being reduced to four points.

Immediately following this, Nottingham Forest announced that they were extremely disappointed with this decision and would appeal:

"We were deeply concerned with the tone and content of the Premier League's submissions to the commission. After several months of engagement with the Premier League and exceptional cooperation throughout the entire period, this was unexpected and undermined the trust we had in the Premier League."

Now, the Premier League's decision on the team's appeal has been revealed. According to The Athletic, they failed to avoid the deduction of four points.

This decision leaves Nottingham Forest in seventeenth place, the last position in the safety zone. They are just three points clear of Luton Town with two matches remaining in the regular season. Burnley, currently in nineteenth place, also has a chance to overtake Forest as they trail by only five points.