Manchester United has decided whether to immediately dismiss Erik ten Hag

In the Manchester United hierarchy, decisions are being weighed regarding whether to take drastic measures concerning Erik ten Hag after yesterday's humiliating defeat against Crystal Palace (0:4) in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the club has concluded that they will not dismiss the current head coach before the FA Cup final, despite calls from Red Devils legends to promptly part ways with the coach.

Following the crushing loss to Palace, former club stars Paul Scholes and Michael Owen urged the immediate dismissal of the Dutch specialist.

After yesterday's defeat, Manchester United dropped to eighth place in the Premier League standings, conceding the seventh position to Chelsea.

On May 25th, the Mancunians will battle Manchester City for victory in the FA Cup final. In the Premier League, the Red Devils have three more matches to play.