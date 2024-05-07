RU RU
Italian top club defender agrees contract with Bayern Munich

Italian top club defender agrees contract with Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 08:01
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
In the summer there will be quite a high probability of Alfonso Davies leaving Bayern, but Munich have already re-insured themselves in case the Canadian might leave the team and have already agreed his replacement.

Thus, personal terms of stay in Bayern, as Mundo Deportivo believes, agreed Milan defender Theo Hernandez. The German and Italian clubs only need to agree on the amount of the transfer. Milan are aware of the Frenchman's desire to leave the team, but still want to get good money for him.

It is reported that signing Hernandez for Davies would untie Bayern's hands and the latter would easily let the player go to Real Madrid. So far, according to the words of the sporting director of the "recordmeister" Max Eberl, the club offices have not received any offers from the Madrid team.

Earlier it was reported that the "cream" in the upcoming transfer window Davies will not sign, but in general from the idea of inviting the Canadian is not abandoned.

