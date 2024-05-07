Two top Premier League clubs entered the battle for the Barcelona defender

Due to Barcelona's financial situation, they will have to consider offers for many of their players this summer. This could include French defender Jules Koundé. Last summer, he was already linked with a move to another club, although he always maintained that he was happy at the Catalan club.

However, Koundé has attracted interest from various champions. According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, and now Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in him.

The Frenchman's contract with Barcelona runs until 2027, and this season he has become an integral part of Xavi's team, albeit not in his preferred position, but on the right.

According to the statistical portal Transfermarkt, the value of the player's contract is €50 million, although just six months ago it was €10 million higher. Such a price tag, which Barcelona may further inflate, could deter some buyers. Nevertheless, the Frenchman is popular among Europe's top clubs and is likely to continue his career either in the capital of his country or in England.

There was also information that Barcelona is considering selling another defender - Ronald Araujo. It is he who is more likely to be sold by the Catalans, while the young talent will remain in their team.