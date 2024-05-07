RU RU
The referee committee will show Barcelona a replay of Yamal's disallowed goal

Football news Today, 09:11
During the last El Clasico, Real Madrid again defeated Barcelona. The match ended with a minimal lead of Los Blancos 3:2. But Barcelona still had many questions regarding the refereeing after the match.

The main focus was on the moment when Lamine Yamal struck the ball, and Andriy Lunin cleared it from the goal line. This was the decision reached by the match referee after consulting with the assistants. However, the president of Barcelona remained dissatisfied with this decision. He publicly expressed his dissatisfaction and demanded the disclosure of video and audio recordings from the VAR room, threatening legal action in the process.

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) decided to meet with Barcelona, show them the video recordings, and explain all the decisions made. The CTA is part of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) but acts independently. They do not plan to publicly release the materials regarding the "ghost" goal by Lamine Yamal, but they will show them to representatives of Barcelona at their headquarters in Madrid. This way, they hope to dispel all accusations against them and close this issue.

It is unknown whether this will be sufficient for the representatives of Barcelona and, primarily, Joan Laporta, but it seems to be the maximum Barcelona will receive.

The question of the legitimacy of the goal is still considered open. During the live broadcast, it was impossible to definitively determine whether the ball crossed the goal line. However, since then, numerous investigations have appeared online, with some claiming that the ball crossed the goal line, while others argue that Lunin managed to react and clear the ball.

