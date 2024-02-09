Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans

On Saturday, the 10th of February, the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup will take place. Competing for the coveted trophy will be the national teams of Jordan and the tournament hosts, Qatar.

Both teams have traversed a challenging path to reach the final. During the group stage, Jordan secured a victory, two draws, and suffered one defeat. In the knockout stage, the Jordanians narrowly defeated Iraq, Tajikistan, and sensationally triumphed over South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal. Qatar, on the other hand, remained undefeated throughout the tournament. They claimed victory three times in the group stage, and in the knockout stage, the Qataris emerged victorious against Palestine, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch the final match of the Asian Cup. Additionally, we have compiled fan reactions and expectations. Opinions among fans regarding this match diverge.

Some supporters harbor high expectations for the Asian Cup final. Furthermore, there are comments asserting that this final surpasses the AFCON and is underrated.

There is also some surprise that these two particular teams will meet in the final. It is noted that this is the first time since 2004 that the cup will be contested by two Arab countries.

Certain fans draw parallels between Qatar and the 2010 Inter Milan model.

There were also some "conspiracy theories". There are fans who believe that Qatar will win the tournament anyway, because it is held in their country and is funded by the Qataris.

However, there are fans who find this match and final amusing and will only watch it for entertainment purposes.

As for the favourite of the match, fans' opinions are divided. Despite Jordan's underdog status in this match, there are fans who believe in the victory of this national team.