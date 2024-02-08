RU RU NG NG
Jordan vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Yesterday, 15:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Jordan vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/afcasiancup

The Asian Cup is nearing its conclusion. On Saturday, February 10th, the final match between Qatar and Jordan will take place.

Jordan vs. Qatar: what to know about the match?

Both teams have traversed a challenging path to reach the final. In the group stage, Jordan secured a victory, a draw, and suffered one defeat. In the knockout stage, they narrowly defeated Iraq, Tajikistan, and sensationally triumphed over South Korea 2-0 in the semifinals. Qatar, on the other hand, remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They clinched victory three times in the group stage, and in the knockout stage, Qatar defeated Palestine, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Jordan vs. Qatar: when and where the match will take place

The final match of the Asian Cup will be held on Saturday, February 10th, and will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. The referee will kick off the game at 16:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in different cities around the world

  • Los Angeles 7:00
  • New York 10:00
  • Panama 10:00
  • Toronto 10:00
  • Port of Spain 11:00
  • London 15:00
  • Yaoundé 16:00
  • Abuja 16:00
  • Cape Town 17:00

Jordan vs. Qatar: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries, and it's important to note that not all countries will have live coverage of the match. For international viewers, the match will be broadcast on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has compiled information on where you can watch this game in your country.

  • Australia - Paramount+, 10 Play
  • Cameroon - StarTimes App
  • Kenya - StarTimes App
  • Nigeria - StarTimes App
  • South Africa - StarTimes App
  • Uganda - StarTimes App
  • United States - Paramount+

Other countries

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • China - iQiyi, Migu
  • Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Ghana - StarTimes App
  • Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Hong Kong - HOY TV
  • India - FanCode
  • Israel - 5Plus
  • Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Liberia - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Madagascar - StarTimes App
  • Malawi - StarTimes App
  • Mauritius - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Star+
  • Rwanda - StarTimes App
  • Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Sierra Leone - StarTimes App
  • Singapore - meWATCH
  • South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Tanzania - StarTimes App
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Zambia - StarTimes App
Jordan Qatar Asian Cup
