Pantoja defended his championship title. The second Brazilian also won. UFC 301 Results

Last night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the UFC 301 tournament took place, featuring several bouts, the main one being the championship fight in the bantamweight division (up to 56.7 kg) between Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja and Australian contender Steve Erceg.

The match lasted all five rounds, and the winner had to be determined by the judges, who unanimously awarded it to the reigning champion (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

For Pantoja, this victory marked a milestone in his career – his 30th win, including eight knockouts. He has six losses and has successfully defended his title twice. For Erceg, this defeat was only his second in his career.

After a hard fought battle the flyweight gold will stay in Brazil! 🏆🇧🇷#UFC301 | @PantojaMMA pic.twitter.com/FrHibBJBbF — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2024

In the main event of the tournament, Brazilian Jose Aldo defeated American Jonathan Martinez also by unanimous decision.

UFC 301 Results

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja defeated Steve Erceg by unanimous decision to retain the bantamweight title (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Jose Aldo defeated Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Smith defeated Vitor Petri by guillotine choke (Round 1, 2:00)

Michel Pereira defeated Igor Poterya by guillotine choke (standing) (Round 1, 0:54)

Kaio Borralho defeated Paul Craig by technical knockout (Round 2, 2:10)

Preliminary Card

Joanderson Brito defeated Jack Shore by technical knockout (doctor's stoppage due to leg cut) (Round 2, 3:35)

Yasmin Lucindo defeated Carolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mykyta Orlabek defeated Elvis Brenner by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Drakkar Klose defeated Joaquim Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mauricio Ruffi defeated Jamie Mullarkey by technical knockout (Round 1, 4:42)

Diana Barbosa defeated Ernesta Karčinskaitė by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismael Bonfim defeated Vince Pichel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alessandro Costa defeated Kevin Borjas by technical knockout (Round 2, 1:35)

Next weekend, UFC Fight Night will take place, featuring the main event matchup between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira.