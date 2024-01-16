2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results

The eighteenth draw of the tournament among the best Asian teams will be held from January 12 to February 10 in Qatar. Already by tradition, 24 national teams will take part in the final stage of the tournament.

At the group stage, participants will be divided into six groups of four national teams each. The best two teams from each quartet will qualify for the play-offs, as well as the four best among those who finish in third place in the groups. The title contenders will then battle it out using the Olympic system. All rounds of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup consist of one match.

The final is scheduled for February 10 in Lusail.

It is worth recalling that the AFC Asian Cup 2019 was won by Qatar for the first time in history.

Time - CET

Group A

1st round

12/01 17:00 Qatar vs Lebanon 3:0

13/01 15:30 China vs Tajikistan 0:0

2nd round

17/01 12:30 Lebanon vs China

17/01 15:30 Tajikistan vs Qatar

3rd round

22/01 16:00 Qatar vs China

22/01 16:00 Tajikistan vs Lebanon

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 1 1 0 0 3:0 3 2 China 1 0 1 0 0:0 1 3 Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 0:0 1 4 Lebanon 1 0 0 1 0:3 0

Group B

1st round

13/01 12:30 Australia vs India 2:0

13/01 18:30 Uzbekistan vs Syria 0:0

2nd round

18/01 12:30 Syria vs Australia

18/01 15:30 India vs Uzbekistan

3rd round

23/01 12:30 Australia vs Uzbekistan

23/01 12:30 Syria vs India

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 3:0 3 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 0 0:0 1 3 Syria 1 0 1 0 0:0 1 4 India 1 0 0 1 0:2 0

Group C

1st round

14/01 15:30 UAE vs Hong Kong 3:1

14/01 18:30 Iran vs Palestine 4:1

2nd round

18/01 18:30 Palestine vs UAE

19/01 18:30 Hong Kong vs Iran

3rd round

23/01 16:00 Iran vs UAE

23/01 16:00 Hong Kong vs Palestine

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Iran 1 1 0 0 4:1 3 1 UAE 1 1 0 0 3:1 3 3 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 1:3 0 4 Palestine 1 0 0 1 1:4 0

Group D

1st round

14/01 12:30 Japan vs Vietnam 4:2

15/01 15:30 Indonesia vs Iraq 1:3

2nd round

19/01 12:30 Iraq vs Japan

19/01 15:30 Vietnam vs Indonesia

3rd round

24/01 12:30 Japan vs Indonesia

24/01 12:30 Iraq vs Vietnam

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 4:2 3 2 Iraq 1 1 0 0 3:1 3 3 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 1:3 0 4 Vietnam 1 0 0 1 2:4 0

Group E

1st round

15/01 12:30 South Korea vs Bahrain 3:1

15/01 18:30 Malaysia vs Jordan 0:4

2nd round

20/01 12:30 Jordan vs South Korea

20/01 15:30 Bahrain vs Malaysia

3rd round

25/01 12:30 South Korea vs Malaysia

25/01 12:30 Jordan vs Bahrain

Pos Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Jordan 1 1 0 0 4:0 3 2 S. Korea 1 1 0 0 3:1 3 3 Bahrain 1 0 0 1 1:3 0 4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 0:4 0

Group F

1st round

16/01 15:30 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 2:0

16/01 18:30 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 2:1

2nd round

21/01 15:30 Oman vs Thailand

21/01 18:30 Kyrgysztan vs Saudi Arabia

3rd round

25/01 16:00 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand

25/01 16:00 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman

Pos Команда G W D L GD Pts 1 Thailand 1 1 0 0 2:0 3 2 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 3 Oman 1 0 0 1 1:2 0 4 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 0:2 0

Ranking of third-placed teams

The top four out of six teams that finish the group stage in third place will advance to the knockout stage

Pos Grp Team GD Pts 1 2 3 4 5 6

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

28/01 12:30

28/01 17:00

29/01 12:30

29/01 17:00

30/01 12:30

30/01 17:00

31/01 12:30

31/01 17:00

Quarter-finals

02/02 12:30

02/02 16:30

03/02 12:30

03/02 16:30

Semi-finals

06/02 16:00

07/02 16:00

Final

10/02 16:00