2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
The eighteenth draw of the tournament among the best Asian teams will be held from January 12 to February 10 in Qatar. Already by tradition, 24 national teams will take part in the final stage of the tournament.
At the group stage, participants will be divided into six groups of four national teams each. The best two teams from each quartet will qualify for the play-offs, as well as the four best among those who finish in third place in the groups. The title contenders will then battle it out using the Olympic system. All rounds of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup consist of one match.
The final is scheduled for February 10 in Lusail.
It is worth recalling that the AFC Asian Cup 2019 was won by Qatar for the first time in history.
Time - CET
Group A
1st round
12/01 17:00 Qatar vs Lebanon 3:0
13/01 15:30 China vs Tajikistan 0:0
2nd round
17/01 12:30 Lebanon vs China
17/01 15:30 Tajikistan vs Qatar
3rd round
22/01 16:00 Qatar vs China
22/01 16:00 Tajikistan vs Lebanon
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Qatar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:0
|3
|2
|China
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0:0
|1
|3
|Tajikistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0:0
|1
|4
|Lebanon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:3
|0
Group B
1st round
13/01 12:30 Australia vs India 2:0
13/01 18:30 Uzbekistan vs Syria 0:0
2nd round
18/01 12:30 Syria vs Australia
18/01 15:30 India vs Uzbekistan
3rd round
23/01 12:30 Australia vs Uzbekistan
23/01 12:30 Syria vs India
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:0
|3
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0:0
|1
|3
|Syria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0:0
|1
|4
|India
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:2
|0
Group C
1st round
14/01 15:30 UAE vs Hong Kong 3:1
14/01 18:30 Iran vs Palestine 4:1
2nd round
18/01 18:30 Palestine vs UAE
19/01 18:30 Hong Kong vs Iran
3rd round
23/01 16:00 Iran vs UAE
23/01 16:00 Hong Kong vs Palestine
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4:1
|3
|1
|UAE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:1
|3
|3
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:3
|0
|4
|Palestine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:4
|0
Group D
1st round
14/01 12:30 Japan vs Vietnam 4:2
15/01 15:30 Indonesia vs Iraq 1:3
2nd round
19/01 12:30 Iraq vs Japan
19/01 15:30 Vietnam vs Indonesia
3rd round
24/01 12:30 Japan vs Indonesia
24/01 12:30 Iraq vs Vietnam
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4:2
|3
|2
|Iraq
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:1
|3
|3
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:3
|0
|4
|Vietnam
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2:4
|0
Group E
1st round
15/01 12:30 South Korea vs Bahrain 3:1
15/01 18:30 Malaysia vs Jordan 0:4
2nd round
20/01 12:30 Jordan vs South Korea
20/01 15:30 Bahrain vs Malaysia
3rd round
25/01 12:30 South Korea vs Malaysia
25/01 12:30 Jordan vs Bahrain
|Pos
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Jordan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4:0
|3
|2
|S. Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:1
|3
|3
|Bahrain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:3
|0
|4
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:4
|0
Group F
1st round
16/01 15:30 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 2:0
16/01 18:30 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 2:1
2nd round
21/01 15:30 Oman vs Thailand
21/01 18:30 Kyrgysztan vs Saudi Arabia
3rd round
25/01 16:00 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand
25/01 16:00 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman
|Pos
|Команда
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Thailand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2:0
|3
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2:1
|3
|3
|Oman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:2
|0
|4
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:2
|0
Ranking of third-placed teams
The top four out of six teams that finish the group stage in third place will advance to the knockout stage
|Pos
|Grp
|Team
|GD
|Pts
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
Knockout round schedule
Round of 16
28/01 12:30
28/01 17:00
29/01 12:30
29/01 17:00
30/01 12:30
30/01 17:00
31/01 12:30
31/01 17:00
Quarter-finals
02/02 12:30
02/02 16:30
03/02 12:30
03/02 16:30
Semi-finals
06/02 16:00
07/02 16:00
Final
10/02 16:00