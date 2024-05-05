Alvarez defeated Munguia to defend the undisputed world champion

Tonight, at the illustrious T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA, an evening of pugilism unfolded. The highlight of this event was the bout between the reigning super middleweight world champion, Mexican maestro Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs), and his compatriot challenger Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs).

From the outset, the challenger sought to press his advantage, yet the champion anticipated this strategy, countering masterfully. However, in the third round, Munguia intensified his assault, relentlessly raining blows upon Alvarez. Yet, in the subsequent round, this aggression worked against him, as he overextended himself during an attack, succumbing to an uppercut and tumbling to the canvas.

Following the knockdown, the challenger began to commit more errors, with his only notable moments coming in the eighth and ninth rounds, where he mounted effective attacks. However, in the remaining rounds, Alvarez dominated proceedings.

As a result, the bout extended to the full twelve rounds, with the judges unanimously awarding the victory to the defending champion, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

The Dailysports team has compiled all the results from the evening's boxing festivities in Las Vegas, which you may peruse below.

Alvarez vs Munguia. Boxing Evening Results