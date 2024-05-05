RU RU
Alvarez defeated Munguia to defend the undisputed world champion

Boxing News
Tonight, at the illustrious T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA, an evening of pugilism unfolded. The highlight of this event was the bout between the reigning super middleweight world champion, Mexican maestro Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs), and his compatriot challenger Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs).

From the outset, the challenger sought to press his advantage, yet the champion anticipated this strategy, countering masterfully. However, in the third round, Munguia intensified his assault, relentlessly raining blows upon Alvarez. Yet, in the subsequent round, this aggression worked against him, as he overextended himself during an attack, succumbing to an uppercut and tumbling to the canvas.

Following the knockdown, the challenger began to commit more errors, with his only notable moments coming in the eighth and ninth rounds, where he mounted effective attacks. However, in the remaining rounds, Alvarez dominated proceedings.

As a result, the bout extended to the full twelve rounds, with the judges unanimously awarding the victory to the defending champion, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

The Dailysports team has compiled all the results from the evening's boxing festivities in Las Vegas, which you may peruse below.

Alvarez vs Munguia. Boxing Evening Results

  • Bout for the WBA Super, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight world titles (up to 76.2 kg)
    Saul Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) - UD 12 - Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs). Canelo emerged victorious by unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, and 115-112)
  • Bout for the WBC interim champion title in the welterweight division (up to 66.7 kg)
    Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) - UD 12 - Fabian Maidana (22-3, 16 KOs). Barrios dropped Maidana in the 3rd round, securing a points victory in a less-than-dazzling bout. Judges' scorecards: 116-111 in favor of the champion
  • Bout for the WBC interim champion title in the super bantamweight division (up to 57.2 kg)
    Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) - KO 9 - Jessie Magdaleno (29-3, 18 KOs). Figueroa appeared disjointed, struggling to find his rhythm before ultimately knocking out his opponent with a body shot in the 9th round
  • Bout for the WBA World champion title in the welterweight division (up to 66.7 kg)
    Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) - UD 12 - Gabriel Maestre (6-1-1, 5 KOs). WBA World champion Stanionis returned to action and convincingly outclassed Maestre. Judges' scorecards: 117-111, 118-110, and 119-109
  • 10 rounds in the super middleweight division (up to 69.9 kg)
    Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) - UD 10 - Ronald Cruz (19-4-1, 12 KOs). Mielnicki Jr. floored Cruz twice, securing a unanimous decision victory (99-89, 98-90, and 96-92)
  • 10 rounds in the super middleweight division (up to 69.9 kg)
    Jesus Ramos (21-1, 16 KOs) - TKO 9 - Johan Gonzalez (34-3, 33 KOs). Ramos systematically dismantled his opponent with body shots, although Gonzalez displayed resilience. However, Gonzalez couldn't last the distance, hitting the canvas twice in the 9th round, prompting the referee to halt the contest
  • 8 rounds in the super lightweight division (up to 55.3 kg)
    Alan David Picasso (28-0-1, 16 KOs) - TKO 5 - Damien Vazquez (17-4-1, 9 KOs). Picasso defeated Vazquez via technical knockout in the 5th round
  • 8 rounds in the super middleweight division (up to 76.2 kg)
    William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) - UD 8 - Sean Hemphill (16-2, 10 KOs). Scull secured a points victory over Hemphill (79-72, 78-73, and 76-75)
  • 6 rounds in the lightweight division (up to 61.2 kg)
    Julian Bridges (5-0, 2 KOs) - UD 6 - Jabin Sholle (9-1, 7 KOs). In a prospect-clash, Bridges defeated Sholle via unanimous decision (58-56 and twice 59-55)
  • 6 rounds in the lightweight division (up to 61.2 kg)
    Adrian Torres (8-0, 6 KOs) - UD 6 - Arsen Pogosyan (3-2-1, 2 KOs). Torres outpointed Pogosyan unanimously. Judges' scorecards: three times 60-54
