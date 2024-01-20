RU RU NG NG KE KE
Napoli – Inter: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Today, 04:12
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Napoli – Inter: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Photo: AP Photo/Author unknown

On Monday, January 22, we are anticipating the final match of the Italian Super Cup, where the reigning champion will face off against the holder of the national Cup and Super Cup. Napoli will meet Inter.

Napoli – Inter: what you need to know about the match

This year, the Italian Super Cup takes place for the first time in a revamped format. Previously, the contenders for this trophy were the winners of the Championship and Cup from the previous season. This year, however, the tournament has adopted a slightly modified format, with the Super Cup contested by the two finalists of the Italian Cup and the top two teams from the previous Serie A season.

In the semifinals, both teams convincingly defeated their opponents with a scoreline of 3:0. Napoli confidently outplayed Fiorentina, while Inter proved stronger than Lazio.

Latest news

For two consecutive years, Inter has clinched both the Cup and Super Cup of the country. Last year, in the Super Cup match, they defeated Milan (3:0), and in the previous edition, they overcame Juventus (2:1). Napoli last won this trophy in 2014 when they triumphed over Juventus in a penalty shootout. Overall, the team from Naples has participated in the Super Cup match eleven times, winning seven, while their current opponents have a slightly more modest record with two victories out of four Super Cup appearances. Juventus holds the record in Italy for the most Super Cup titles, having won the trophy nine times. Milan is in second place with seven titles, tied with Inter, and if Napoli wins the upcoming match, they will move into second place in the overall standings.

Napoli - Inter: how to watch

This game will take place in Riyadh at the "MRSUL Park" arena and will kick off at 20:00 Central European Time. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - StarTimes App
  • Canada - Paramount+
  • Kenya - Startimes World Football
  • Nigeria - Startimes World Football
  • South Africa - Startimes World Football
  • Uganda - Startimes World Football
  • United Kingdom - Viaplay Sports 2
  • United States - Paramount+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - Startimes World Football
  • Angola - Startimes World Football
  • Anguilla - Startimes World Football
  • Bolivia - Star+
  • Brazil - Brazil
  • Burundi - Startimes World Football
  • Chile - Star+
  • Colombia - Star+
  • Congo - Startimes World Football
  • Congo DR - Startimes World Football
  • Costa Rica - Star+
  • Dominican Republic - Star+
  • Ecuador - Star+
  • El Salvador - Star+
  • France - L'Equipe
  • Germany - DAZN2
  • Ghana - Startimes World Football
  • Guatemala - Star+
  • Guinea - Startimes World Football
  • Honduras- Star+
  • Indonesia- TVRI
  • Israel- Sport 3
  • Italy - Canale 5
  • Madagascar- StarTimes App
  • Malawi- StarTimes App
  • Mexico- Star+
  • Mozambique - Startimes World Football
  • Nicaragua- Star+
  • Panama- Star+
  • Paraguay- Star+
  • Peru- Star+
  • Rwanda - Startimes World Football
  • Sierra Leone - Startimes World Football
  • South Africa- Startimes World Football
  • Tanzania - Startimes World Football
  • Uganda - Startimes World Football
  • Uruguay -Star+
  • Venezuela -Star+
  • Zambia- StarTimes App
