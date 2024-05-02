Postecoglou has clarified Werner's future at Tottenham

During the winter transfer window, Tottenham loaned striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and the German managed to produce results for the first time, scoring two goals and giving two assists in seven games for Spurs. Although the London club's manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that his arrival in the team has been beneficial, no final decision has been made on whether he will stay at Tottenham:

"I think he has helped us very well. He came in at a very important time in January when Son Heung-Min was away at the Asian Cup and Richarlison was injured. We lacked players in the wide areas. His arrival was very useful for us and I think he made an impact, but in my opinion, to make final decisions, I need to first clarify what we have here," Postecoglou is quoted by ESPN.

It was previously reported that the German liked it in North London and would like to stay in the team, but his permanent transfer would cost €16 million. But, for Tottenham in the current season Werner will not play, as earlier he suffered a hamstring injury.