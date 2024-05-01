The Tottenham striker will not play again this season

The current season has come to an end for Tottenham forward Timo Werner. The German footballer has sustained a knee tendon injury that will require about a month of recovery.

During a press conference before the match against Liverpool, Tottenham's head coach, Ange Postecoglou, confirmed this information.

"There's two-and-a-half weeks left so he will miss the rest of the season", stated Postecoglou.

Werner joined Tottenham on loan from RB Leipzig in the winter of this year. During this month, Tottenham's management will decide whether to exercise the buyout option for 16 million euros.

In 13 matches for Spurs, Werner has scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists.