Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction Photo: https://www.sport.pl/ Author - Michel Euler
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
WTA Rome 2024 16 may 2024, 09:00 Iga Swiatek - Cori Gauff
Rome, Foro Italico
Cori Gauff Cori Gauff
Prediction on game Total over 18,5
Odds: 1.83

In the first semifinal of the prestigious tournament in Rome we have a battle with a loud poster, we are talking about the confrontation between Iga Swiatek - Cori Gauff, who will meet. Dailysports experts have prepared their variant of the prediction for this confrontation.

Iga Swiatek

Polish athlete in recent years epitomizes stability and high level of tennis. Swiatek recently won a tournament in Madrid, if we take into account the Rome meetings as well, the tennis player's winning streak has reached ten matches. The results look impressive, although this is how a world number one should play.

In the quarterfinals, Iga left no chance to the experienced American Madison Keys - 6:1, 6:3. At this tournament, the Polish player has not given up a single game so far, quite a familiar picture for the tennis player. At the end of May Swiatek will be 23 years old, she can give herself a gift by winning two tournaments this month.

Cori Gauff

The American tennis player came to professional tennis very early, but at 20 years old, she is already a mature slam-winning athlete. Cory Gauff is ranked a high third in the world rankings, she is able to show a top-level game, although there are still problems with stability.

In Rome, she managed to get past opponents such as: Frenh, Christian, Badosa and Zheng. It cannot be said that Gauff was flawless, there were difficulties against Badosa, and with the Romanian Christian lost one set to nil. The American knows how to gather herself at the right moment, although Sventek is an extremely uncomfortable opponent for her.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Swiatek dominates in head-to-head matches - 9:1, there were three matches on the ground, all won by the Polish player in two sets.
  • Swiatek has 12 wins in 13 meetings on the court this season.
  • Gauff has won 7 out of 9 meetings on court.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff Prediction

Top-3 tennis players meet, so we should expect an exciting high-level tennis match. Swiatek is the favorite of this pair, which we agree with, Gauff has a hard time picking up the keys to the polka's style of play. We risk to assume that there will be a hint of struggle, we bet on a total of more than 18.5 games.

