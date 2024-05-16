Real Madrid legend turned down Bayer. He already knows where he wants to play

RU RU
Football news Today, 04:17
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Real are preparing to say goodbye to their defender and captain Nacho Fernandez in the summer transfer window, and the player has already started thinking about options to continue his career.

The 34-year-old centre-back and his agents are already working through various possibilities, but one Nacho has dismissed. According to Relevo, he was contacted by Bayer representatives, but they heard a rejection. The defender has had enough of playing at the top level and wants to play in a league ranked lower.

So, many things indicate that Nacho can finish his career in MLS or Saudi Arabia, but the player himself is more inclined to the North American league. The defender's entourage made certain moves to MLS a year ago, but then he decided to stay at Real Madrid.

However, the club that would be willing to invite the 34-year-old would need to get close to Fernandez's salary at Real Madrid, and given the salary ceiling in MLS, it would be difficult to do so.

