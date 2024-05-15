Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 16, within the 36th round of La Liga their meeting will be held Las Palmas - Betis. Prediction for the match of these clubs made by Dailysports experts.

Las Palmas

The newcomer of La Liga has practically coped with the main task for the season, to keep their place in the division. The team is 15th in the championship, the gap from the relegation zone is 5 points, and there is a game in reserve. In the last round Las Palmas lost away to Mallorca with the score 0:1, this defeat was the eighth in a row. The club in total does not win for more than three months or 11 meetings in a row, during this time managed to gain only two points.

Before this big slump, Las Palmas had a reputation as a solid midfielder, which pleasantly surprised. It would be nice to interrupt the unpleasant series at the end of the season, a place in the elite is not yet guaranteed.

Betis

“Green-and-white” spend not the brightest season, now the team is actively engaged for a place in the top-6 of the Examples. In the last round Betis defeated on its field hopeless outsider Almeria with a score of 3:2, the series without defeat reached five matches, during this period managed to score 13 points.

The team managed to climb to the sixth line, managing to beat Real Sociedad by a point, the difference between the places is the class of the European Cup, Europa League or Conference League. Betis has now clearly caught the courage, so is able to give a shock ending.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The head-to-head meeting of the first round ended with a 1-0 home victory for Betis.

Las Palmas is unbeaten at home in five consecutive meetings, 4 defeats and one draw.

Betis plays away with mixed success, 5 wins, 6 defeats and the same number of draws.

Las Palmas vs Betis Prediction

Small favorites in this confrontation are justifiably considered guests, Betis is seriously motivated, and is also higher in the standings. Las Palmas is in bad shape, but will surely try to break the series of failures. We expect a difficult and not the most spectacular match, a bet on the total of less than 2.5 goals looks passable.