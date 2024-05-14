Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 32nd round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad will face Al-Khaleej away on Thursday, May 16, with the match kicking off at 20:00 Central European Time. The team of analysts at Dailysports has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this encounter.

Al-Khaleej

Al-Khaleej is a team with one of the most modest budgets and rosters in the Pro League. Therefore, their current 11th place after 31 rounds can be considered a significant success. In the previous round, Al-Khaleej was just above the relegation zone in 14th place. Now, they are 8 points clear of the relegation zone with three rounds left in the season.

In March, Al-Khaleej went on an impressive streak of 6 unbeaten matches. However, their form has significantly declined recently, earning only 2 points in their last 5 matches and losing 1-2 to Al-Wehda in the last round.

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, are facing a disastrous season. The "Tigers" are in fifth place, trailing the third position by eight points.

Recently, reports have emerged that Al-Ittihad will part ways with their head coach, Marcelo Gallardo. This decision is not surprising, as the yellow-and-blacks have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions and suffered a humiliating 0-5 home defeat to Al-Ettifaq in the last round.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

In the 15th round of the current season, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Khaleej 4-2.

Al-Khaleej has never beaten Al-Ittihad in Pro League matches. Their only victory came in the 2013 Saudi King's Cup.

In 15 matches between these teams, Al-Ittihad has won 12 times.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction

Both Al-Khaleej and Al-Ittihad are in poor form recently, especially concerning their defensive performances. My prediction is that both teams will score.