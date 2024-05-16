Inter Miami failed to defeat Orlando City without Messi

Inter Miami contested their 14th match of the MLS regular season, facing Orlando City this time.

This match saw the absence of the Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi due to injury. The game unfolded in a fairly evenly contested manner. While Inter Miami dominated possession, Orlando City displayed sharper attacking play.

Despite Messi's absence, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba featured in this encounter. However, their contributions couldn't propel Inter Miami to victory. The game concluded in a goalless draw, with Miami maintaining their position atop the Eastern Conference with 28 points from 14 matches.

MLS. Regular Season

Orlando City - Inter Miami - 0:0