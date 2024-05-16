Inter Miami failed to defeat Orlando City without Messi
Football news Today, 02:46
Photo: https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF
Inter Miami contested their 14th match of the MLS regular season, facing Orlando City this time.
This match saw the absence of the Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi due to injury. The game unfolded in a fairly evenly contested manner. While Inter Miami dominated possession, Orlando City displayed sharper attacking play.
Despite Messi's absence, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba featured in this encounter. However, their contributions couldn't propel Inter Miami to victory. The game concluded in a goalless draw, with Miami maintaining their position atop the Eastern Conference with 28 points from 14 matches.
MLS. Regular Season
Orlando City - Inter Miami - 0:0
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR
Football news Yesterday, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Football news Yesterday, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
Boxing News 14 may 2024, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Football news 14 may 2024, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Latest News
Cricket News Today, 03:23 The former captain of Nepal's cricket team had his conviction for rape overturned Basketball news Today, 03:07 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 02:46 Inter Miami failed to defeat Orlando City without Messi Football news Today, 02:13 "Our approach was quite professional" - Chelsea head coach on the victory over Brighton Football news Today, 01:44 Real Madrid's future player suffers serious injury in Libertadores Cup match Hockey news Today, 01:16 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Hockey news Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Tennis news Yesterday, 17:19 The first semifinal pair of the Rome Masters among men has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Juventus narrowly edged past Atalanta to claim victory in the Coppa Italia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Diallo's success. Manchester United defeated Newcastle in a match with five goals
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Harry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024