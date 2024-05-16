Almeria – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news

RU RU
Football news Today, 03:42
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
One of the matches that will close the 36th round of the Spanish La Liga, will be the meeting in Almeria between the same name team and Barcelona.

For both teams, the season can already be considered over. Almeria has long ago completed the departure to the Segunda, and Barcelona lost the championship race and is now only fighting with Girona for second place in the championship.

Almeria throughout the season could not gain optimal form, as evidenced by the fact that the second victory of the team won only in the 34th round over Rayo Vallecano (1:0). Barcelona in the last five matches lost only to their neighbours in the standings: Real Madrid (2:3) and Girona (2:4).

The Blaugrana are one point ahead of their neighbours, so in case of a win over Almeria, Xavi's men will be able to breathe freer in the race for silverware, which is now a strategic one for the Blues.

Both Pepe Mel and Xavi can rely on a more or less optimal squad for this match. Each team has three injured players who will miss this match, while another player is suspended due to disciplinary penalties.

The Barcelona head coach urged not to underestimate the opponent and show maximum concentration:

"If you look at Almeria, they deserved more. And now they can afford to relax because they have nothing to lose. They have played very well against some of the biggest teams in this competition and will want to win at home to bring joy to their fans."

Based on the previous matches and the statement of the teams' coaches, the Dailysports team has prepared for you the predictable lineups for this meeting

Almeria predictable line-up

Luis Maximiliano - Centelles, Montes, Humi, Pubill - Pena, Gonzalez - Embarba, Viera, Baptistao - Lozano.

Barcelona predictable line-up

Ter Stegen - Cancelo, Cubarsi, Araujo, Kunde - Christensen, Lopez, Pedri - Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal.

The match of the 36th round of La Liga Almeria - Barcelona will be held on 16 May. The starting whistle at the Power House Stadium will sound at 21:30 CET.

