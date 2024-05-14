Almería vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game Win Barcelona Odds: 1.4 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, May 16, in the 36th round of La Liga, Barcelona will play away against Almería. The match will kick off at 21:30 Central European Time. The team of analysts at Dailysports has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this encounter.

Almería

Almería is the worst team of the current La Liga season, and this status is unlikely to change. Throughout the season, Almería has garnered only 17 points and has seen three managerial changes. Pepe Mel, the current coach, is the fourth manager of the season. Almería was officially relegated to the Segunda Division several rounds ago, trailing the 19th place team by 4 points.

However, it’s worth noting that Almería has not looked entirely hopeless in their recent matches. In the previous round, Pepe Mel's team put up a fight against Real Betis away but eventually lost 3-2. Before that, Almería achieved an away victory against Rayo Vallecano with a score of 1-0, marking only their second win of the season.

Barcelona

Barcelona mathematically lost their chance for the La Liga title a few rounds ago. However, Xavi's team continues to battle with the surprising Girona for second place. Currently, Barcelona leads Girona by just one point, with three rounds remaining in the season.

On Monday, the Blaugrana secured a home victory against Real Sociedad. Barcelona controlled the game throughout, with goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha sealing the win. Previously, Barcelona suffered an away defeat to Girona, losing 4-2 despite leading 2-1 at one point in the match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

In the 18th round of this La Liga season, Barcelona defeated Almería 3-2.

In total, these teams have played 17 matches in history. Almería has won only once – 1-0 in the 23rd round of the 2022/23 season.

Barcelona has won 14 out of 17 matches against Almería.

Almería vs Barcelona prediction

Barcelona is the clear favorite for this match. I predict a victory for the visitors.