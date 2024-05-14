RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Almería vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Almería vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Almeria vs Barcelona prediction DAZN
Almeria Almeria
LaLiga Spain 16 may 2024, 15:30 Almeria - Barcelona
-
- : -
Spain, Almeria, Power Horse Stadium
Barcelona Barcelona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.4

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Thursday, May 16, in the 36th round of La Liga, Barcelona will play away against Almería. The match will kick off at 21:30 Central European Time. The team of analysts at Dailysports has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this encounter.

Almería

Almería is the worst team of the current La Liga season, and this status is unlikely to change. Throughout the season, Almería has garnered only 17 points and has seen three managerial changes. Pepe Mel, the current coach, is the fourth manager of the season. Almería was officially relegated to the Segunda Division several rounds ago, trailing the 19th place team by 4 points.

However, it’s worth noting that Almería has not looked entirely hopeless in their recent matches. In the previous round, Pepe Mel's team put up a fight against Real Betis away but eventually lost 3-2. Before that, Almería achieved an away victory against Rayo Vallecano with a score of 1-0, marking only their second win of the season.

Barcelona

Barcelona mathematically lost their chance for the La Liga title a few rounds ago. However, Xavi's team continues to battle with the surprising Girona for second place. Currently, Barcelona leads Girona by just one point, with three rounds remaining in the season.

On Monday, the Blaugrana secured a home victory against Real Sociedad. Barcelona controlled the game throughout, with goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha sealing the win. Previously, Barcelona suffered an away defeat to Girona, losing 4-2 despite leading 2-1 at one point in the match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the 18th round of this La Liga season, Barcelona defeated Almería 3-2.
  • In total, these teams have played 17 matches in history. Almería has won only once – 1-0 in the 23rd round of the 2022/23 season.
  • Barcelona has won 14 out of 17 matches against Almería.

Almería vs Barcelona prediction

Barcelona is the clear favorite for this match. I predict a victory for the visitors.

Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.4

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction Premiership Scotland Today, 14:30 Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Rangers Odds: 1.68 Dundee FC Recommended MelBet
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Tottenham Odds: 1.56 Manchester City Bet now BetWinner
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tottenham Odds: 1.78 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.65 Deportivo Alaves Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Girona Odds: 1.72 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:07 Saudi Arabian Professional League clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 12:52 The head coach of PSG has announced several transfers for the summer in one go Boxing News Today, 12:15 Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Football news Today, 12:11 The legendary defender of Real Madrid has received offers from clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 11:37 Masters of Rome. Zverev easily reaches the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 11:29 Tyson Fury declared that the bout with Usyk is "insignificant" to him Football news Today, 11:15 The MLS club has announced the signing of a legend of the French national team Hockey news Today, 11:02 The NHL has disqualified a Russian hockey player for the use of banned substances NFL News Today, 10:47 The most expensive in the history of the franchise. NFL club extends contract with its star Football news Today, 10:41 WhoScored named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024