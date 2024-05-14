RU RU
Leeds vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Leeds Leeds
Championship England 16 may 2024, 15:00 Leeds - Norwich
-
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Norwich Norwich
On Thursday, May 16th, we will learn the name of the first finalist of the Championship playoffs for the 2023/24 season. In the second leg of the semifinal, Leeds will host Norwich at home. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time. As a reminder, the first leg in Norwich ended in a 0-0 draw. The match prediction and betting tips for these two teams have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Leeds

Leeds was in contention for direct promotion until the final rounds of the regular season but had a weak stretch towards the end and finished in third place, with Leicester and Ipswich taking first and second places.

In their last seven Championship matches, Daniel Farke's team managed only 1 victory – on April 22nd against Middlesbrough with a score of 4-3. However, Leeds lost their last two regular season matches: 1-2 to Southampton and 0-4 to Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds has become significantly less effective in away matches, and defensive gaps have become pronounced. This may be due to the team's physical exhaustion towards the end of the season.

Norwich

Norwich had a very weak start to this season. Fans hardly thought about Premier League promotion after a 2-6 defeat to Plymouth in the 8th round or when their team finished the 20th round in 11th place. However, head coach David Wagner managed to turn the situation around, and Norwich finished in sixth place, three points ahead of Hull City.

Similar to Leeds, Norwich struggled in the final matches of the regular season, entering the playoffs with a streak of 3 winless games. In the last round, Norwich lost 0-1 to Birmingham, following draws against Swansea (2-2) and Bristol City (1-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Leeds is in their first Championship season after relegation from the Premier League, while Norwich is in their second.
  • In the current season, Leeds defeated Norwich twice: 3-2 in the 12th round and 1-0 in the 29th round.
  • Norwich last defeated Leeds back in 2019.

Leeds vs Norwich prediction

Despite recent setbacks, Leeds remains the stronger team, especially in home matches.

Prediction on game Win Leeds
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
