"Our approach was quite professional" - Chelsea head coach on the victory over Brighton

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, commented on his team's victory over Brighton.

According to the Argentine coach, the Blues' approach was sufficiently professional, considering the complexity of the match. Pochettino praised the players and expressed his delight at securing three points.

"I want to give credit to my players. I am very pleased with these three points, as they put us in a very advantageous position ahead of the final round. In the last round, we have a chance to secure European competitions for ourselves," said Mauricio.

Pochettino added that Chelsea has now improved its game and results. He emphasized that time is still needed, but they are working with the team and maintaining a positive outlook.

It is worth noting that Chelsea secured a convincing victory over Brighton in the rescheduled 34th round of the Premier League. The Blues now have 60 points, three more than their closest pursuers, and occupy sixth place in the table.