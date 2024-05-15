Chelsea convincingly defeated Brighton and climbed to sixth place

In the rescheduled 34th round of the Premier League, Chelsea ventured to Brighton on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Blues started the match with great vigor and managed to earn a penalty, but after a VAR review, the referees rescinded this decision. Nevertheless, Chelsea persisted in their assault on Brighton's goal and eventually broke the deadlock in the 34th minute. The goal was netted by Cole Palmer, courtesy of Kukurella's assist.

After the break, the Pensioners continued to dominate the game and added another goal to their tally against Brighton. In the 64th minute, Christopher Nkunku capitalized on Gusto's delivery to double Chelsea's advantage. Despite Daniele Welbeck reducing the deficit with a goal in the 90+8th minute, the hosts ran out of time for further opportunities.

Mauricio Pochettino's side emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-0, securing three points and ascending to sixth place in the Premier League standings with just one match remaining. The Blues now boast 60 points, three points ahead of their closest pursuers.

Premier League. 34th Round

Brighton 0-2 Chelsea

Goals: 0-1 - 34 Palmer, 0-2 - 64 Nkunku, 1-2 - 90+8 Welbeck