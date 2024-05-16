The former captain of Nepal's cricket team had his conviction for rape overturned

Recently, a player from Nepal's cricket national team received an eight-year prison sentence for allegations of rape. An 18-year-old girl accused Sandeep Lamichhane.

However, as reported by the Kathmandu Post, the appellate court overturned all charges and the sentence against the former captain of the Nepal national team. The T20 Cricket World Cup is set to take place soon. Sandeep Lamichhane will be able to participate in this tournament. The 23-year-old player, who is the country's most prominent cricketer, last represented Nepal in November.

It's worth recalling that the case was filed on August 21 when a 17-year-old girl accused the 22-year-old cricket player of rape. At that time, Lamichhane was in Trinidad and Tobago, where he was participating in the Caribbean Premier League.

Police arrested him on October 6 at Tribhuvan Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. The initial verdict was issued by the Kathmandu District Court and was subject to appeal by Lamichhane's representatives.