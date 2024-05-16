"We will do everything to win the Cup," Eric ten Hag thanked the fans for their support

Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, addressed the fans following the rescheduled 34th round Premier League match against Newcastle.

He thanked the fans for their support and stated that these supporters are the best in the world. Additionally, he promised that the Manchester United players will give their all to win the FA Cup and bring it to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils defeated Newcastle with a score of 3:2. Erik ten Hag's team leveled the points with today's opponent. Both teams have 57 points with one round remaining in the championship.

They are three points behind Chelsea, who are in sixth place. It is this sixth position that secures the last European competition spot.

It is worth noting that Manchester United still has to play against Brighton in the final round of the Premier League on May 19. And a week later, they will face Manchester City in the FA Cup.