Diallo's success. Manchester United defeated Newcastle in a match with five goals

Manchester United hosted Newcastle at Old Trafford in a rescheduled match of the 34th round of the Premier League.

The spectators at Old Trafford witnessed the first goal 30 minutes into the game, courtesy of Koby Mainoo after a delivery from Amad Diallo.

Newcastle equalized early in the second half through Anthony Gordon's efforts. However, twelve minutes later, the Red Devils surged ahead again, with Diallo netting his debut goal for Manchester United in the Premier League.

And the questions about the victor were settled by Rasmus Hojlund. Newcastle managed to pull one back, but they couldn't salvage the game in time.

Erik ten Hag's side leveled on points with their opponents today, each accumulating 57 points with one round left in the championship. They trail Chelsea, in sixth place, by three points. Sixth position secures the final European spot.

Premier League, 34th round

Manchester United - Newcastle - 3:2

Goals: Mainoo, 31, Diallo, 57, Hojlund, 84 - Gordon, 49, Hall, 90+2