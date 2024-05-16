Real Madrid's future player suffers serious injury in Libertadores Cup match

The young striker of Palmeiras, Felipe Endrick, sustained an injury during the Copa Libertadores match against Independiente del Valle.

The first half of this encounter concluded with a convincing advantage for Palmeiras - 2:0. However, at the onset of the second half, an unfortunate incident befell the Brazilian side. In the 60th minute of the match, the youthful star of the team, Endrick, was compelled to depart the football field on a stretcher. He incurred an injury, yet the extent of this damage remains undisclosed.

It is worth recalling that Endrick joined Palmeiras' academy at the age of 11. Over the course of five years in the club's youth teams, he participated in 169 matches and netted 165 goals. On July 21, 2022, when Endrick turned 16, he officially penned a contract with Palmeiras until 2025. On July 30, 2022, Endrick was registered to compete in the Copa Libertadores.

On December 15, 2022, Real Madrid announced the signing of a contract with Endrick until 2027, with an option to extend until 2030, which will come into effect in July 2024, upon his attainment of 18 years. The transfer fee amounted to 35 million euros, inclusive of anticipated future bonuses totaling an additional 25 million.