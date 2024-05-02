Unexpected. Conte is preparing a second coming for his former Premier League team

Italian specialist Antonio Conte has almost four years of experience in the English Premier League and despite the fact that he has been without a position for more than a year, the club from Foggy Albion is ready to call him back to them.

The sensational news was announced by La Repubblica, according to which Chelsea in London are considering Conte for the head coaching job again. Moreover, according to the report, the first contacts of the Pensioners' management with the specialist have already taken place.

The 54-year-old coach himself would prefer a Serie A club, and there has been substantial interest from Milan and Napoli. It was reported that Conte had already reached an agreement with the Neapolitan team, but more recent information tells us that the boss of the Partenopei Aurelio De Laurentiis has not taken any steps to invite the specialist.

Conte worked with Chelsea in 2016-2018 and together with the team became the champion of England and the winner of the FA Cup.