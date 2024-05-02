RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Unexpected. Conte is preparing a second coming for his former Premier League team

Unexpected. Conte is preparing a second coming for his former Premier League team

Football news Today, 07:40
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Unexpected. Conte is preparing a second coming for his former Premier League team Unexpected. Conte is preparing a second coming for his former Premier League team

Italian specialist Antonio Conte has almost four years of experience in the English Premier League and despite the fact that he has been without a position for more than a year, the club from Foggy Albion is ready to call him back to them.

The sensational news was announced by La Repubblica, according to which Chelsea in London are considering Conte for the head coaching job again. Moreover, according to the report, the first contacts of the Pensioners' management with the specialist have already taken place.

The 54-year-old coach himself would prefer a Serie A club, and there has been substantial interest from Milan and Napoli. It was reported that Conte had already reached an agreement with the Neapolitan team, but more recent information tells us that the boss of the Partenopei Aurelio De Laurentiis has not taken any steps to invite the specialist.

Conte worked with Chelsea in 2016-2018 and together with the team became the champion of England and the winner of the FA Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news Today, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news Today, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news Today, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Yesterday, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Yesterday, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Yesterday, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:01 Bayer beat Roma and extended their incredible streak without defeat Football news Today, 16:50 Marseille and Atalanta exchanged goals in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final Basketball news Today, 16:45 EuroLeague playoffs: schedule, results, and tournament bracket Hockey news Today, 16:39 2024 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:33 Champions League further away from Spurs. Chelsea convincingly dealt with Tottenham Football news Today, 16:07 Mourinho rejects offers in anticipation of one particular top club Football news Today, 16:05 Gallagher leads the Premier League in a significant metric Tennis news Today, 15:39 Medvedev is out of the Madrid Masters due to injury Football news Today, 15:38 AC Milan has definitively decided to dismiss Pioli. A contender for the coach already identified Football news Today, 15:07 Chelsea supporters dedicated a colossal banner to the club's homegrown player
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Hamburg vs St. Pauli prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Ankaragucu vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Besiktas vs Rizespor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024