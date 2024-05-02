Another player is preparing a shock for Slot and could leave Liverpool in the summer

Arne Slot will not be envied after his move to Liverpool! In the summer transfer window he will have to fill a lot of holes in the squad, which will arise due to the departure of several players.

Earlier we reported that Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago could leave Liverpool in the summer, Virgil van Dijk's departure is not ruled out, and now FootballTransfers reports that defender Joe Gomez is ready for a new adventure in his career.

However, he does not want to form his departure from the camp of the "scousers", and the 26-year-old is ready to leave only if the club receives a good offer for him. For Gomez, a London club would be the preferred option to continue his career.

In the current Premier League season, the defender has played in 30 matches for Liverpool, but only in 16 of them he appeared in the starting line-up. During this time, he managed to mark one goal.