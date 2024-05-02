RU RU
"We know how to cope," stated the Chelsea coach regarding the influx of criticism towards him

Today, 07:25
Steven Perez
The Chelsea head coach discussed how he and his staff deal with the criticism directed towards them.

According to the specialist, over their 15-year professional career, they have become accustomed to it. However, he notes that too many people try to blame someone for all the problems. It's a constant search for scapegoats and endless criticism.

"After 15 years of working together with my coaching staff, we have learned to deal with it. We have shown that we can handle such moments, as we have had such experience.

We came here from another club, not from Mars. I consider it disrespectful both from the media and from people who use social media," stated Pochettino.

Additionally, the Chelsea coach emphasized the significant role the young squad plays in building the team. Leading and developing a team is much harder when the lion's share of the squad consists of young guys.

"It's much more challenging to help young players learn from their mistakes when there are very few experienced performers in the dressing room," Pochettino added.

Recall that Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the club's future plans in the summer transfer market. The "Blues" manager expects to have a dialogue with the club owners in the near future.

