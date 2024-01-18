Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup

Napoli and Fiorentina battled for a spot in the final of the Italian Super Cup. The match took place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Neapolitans took the lead in the middle of the first half. Giovanni Simeone converted a pass from Juan Jesus into a goal against the Viola.

A few minutes later, the ball found the back of the net behind Gollini, but Beltran's goal was disallowed after VAR review due to an offside. Towards the end of the half, the Viola had a great opportunity to equalize, but Ikoné failed to convert a penalty, missing the target.

In the second half, Mazzarri's team adopted a solid defensive strategy, and Fiorentina unsuccessfully tried to break through and salvage the match. Meanwhile, the reigning champions secured their success. Zerbin completed a double within three minutes, scoring his first and second goals for Napoli.

Napoli's opponent in the Super Cup final will be determined on January 19 in the match between Inter and Lazio.

🇮🇹🏆 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Napoli are into the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina 3-0! 🔵⚪️



They will play Inter OR Lazio in 4 days time for the final. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/AQOEdbqJUP — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 18, 2024

Italian Super Cup, Semi-final

Napoli - Fiorentina - 3:0

Goals: G. Simeone, 22, Zerbin, 84, 87