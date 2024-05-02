RU RU
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: https://www.eurohoops.net/ Author unknown
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Euroleague Today, 14:45 Maccabi Tel Aviv - Panathinaikos
Belgrade, Aleksandar Nikolic Hal
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Prediction on game Total over 167,5
Odds: 1.67

Among the sporting events scheduled for May 2, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Panathinaikos. Prediction for this match is prepared by Dailysports experts.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Israeli club looks solid in the current season, the team finished seventh in the regular season, although it fell behind the top six only by extra points. Despite the fact that Maccabi plays its home games in Serbia, the team plays very well on this neutral parquet. The situation is such that it's necessary to take the opponent down now, because the fifth game will be in Greece, and the atmosphere there is different.

As before, the teams have one personnel loss, most likely American Baldwin will not be able to play.

Panathinaikos

Given their high second place in the Euroleague regular season, Panathinaikos was expected to do better in the playoffs. Now the situation is such that the club is one step away from elimination from the tournament. You can't say that the team is inferior to the opponent, because twice they lost in the final seconds, the difference in the score was 4 and 2 points.

Now there's no margin for error, and they need to win a formal away game, even though it's on a neutral court. Hernangomez remains injured for Panathinaikos.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The teams have already played three meetings in this series, so far the score is 2:1 in favor of Maccabi.
  • 15 wins and 4 losses, that's how the Israeli club is playing home games this Euroleague season.
  • Panathinaikos has won exactly half of their away games.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Real brave men will bet on this match, because two strong and unyielding teams meet, no one wants to end the fight in the first round of the playoffs. Panathinaikos is a slight favorite on paper, although betting on the team of one of the rivals is a dangerous venture. Usually important games are not happy with high performance, but here we expect otherwise, so we bet on a total of more than 167.5 points.

Prediction on game Total over 167,5
Odds: 1.67

