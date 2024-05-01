Elena Rybakina - Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 21,5 Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

At the tournament in Madrid in women's singles, two semifinals will be held on May 2, the poster of Elena Rybakina - Aryna Sabalenka looks loud. Exclusive forecast for this battle prepared by Dailysports experts.

Elena Rybakina

For Rybakina this season is developing productively, five finals, three of them managed to win, and one of them recently in Stuttgart. Madrid had no problems until the quarterfinals, defeating Bronzetti, Sherif and Beylek in turn. The big test was the battle against the uncomfortable Yulia Putintseva, who previously failed to beat, it came down to the third set, where Rybakina lost 2:5 and 15:40 on her serve, but won back matchballs, and won five games in a row, and eventually the match. Recall, the athlete is 24 years old, she is the fourth racket of the world.

Aryna Sabalenka

This season Sabalenka has won only one tournament, but what a tournament, the Australian Open, after that there were no significant results. The Belarusian is not flawless in Madrid either, where she defeated Andreeva in two sets, but it took her three games to win against Lynette, Montgomerie and Collins. So far Sabalenka is the second racket of the world, but if she fails to qualify for the finals, she will lose one position.

The tennis player has not yet gained the necessary form, but she is gradually improving, so she can show a high-level game with Rybakina. Just this weekend, Sobolenko will celebrate her 26th birthday, so there is a chance to make a present for herself.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Excluding exhibition matches, the rivals have played each other eight times, so far the score is 5:3 in favor of Sobolenko, the last time the rivals played each other this year, in the final of the tournament in Brisbane, then Rybakina confidently won - 6:0, 6:3.

Rybakina has won 30 of 34 meetings this season.

Sabalenka has played 24 matches in which she has won 19.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Prediction

In such a confrontation is difficult to determine the favorite, bookmakers and did not do it, meet top-level athletes. Much will depend on the mood, physical condition on the day of the game. A bet on a total of more than 21.5 games looks promising.