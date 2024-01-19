Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final

In the second semifinal match of the Italian Super Cup, Inter faced Lazio. The game took place on Friday, January 19.

The Milanese team opened the scoring in the 17th minute, with a goal from Thuram, assisted by Dimarco. Inter continued to dominate the football field, with 64% possession, 14 shots on goal, and four on target. Right after the break, on the 49th minute, Calhanoglu converted a penalty and doubled Inter's lead under Inzaghi's management.

Inter continued to control the game, maintaining possession of the ball. In the dying minutes, Frattesi scored the third goal, sealing the victory for Inter. Although Ciro Immobile managed to reduce the deficit a minute later, this goal was subsequently disallowed.

Italian Super Cup. Semifinal

Inter - Lazio - 3:0

Goals: 1:0 - 17 Thuram, 2:0 - 49 Calhanoglu, 3:0 - 87 Frattesi