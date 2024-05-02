Analysts name Tuchel's most likely successor at Bayern

One of the most burning questions is the name of Thomas Tuchel's successor at Bayern Munich. It became especially relevant after it seemed that the main contender for the head coach position Ralf Rangnick refused to work in Munich.

Bookmakers have also expressed their opinion on the matter, naming the five most likely candidates to take charge of Bayern.

The main favourite is Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, although there are candidates for the same Rangnick, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann, who have previously turned down the Munich club.

The most likely head coach of Bayern next season according to bookmakers: