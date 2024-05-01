Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Vissel Kobe wont lose Odds: 1.42 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Friday, May 3rd, in the 11th round match of the J-League, Nagoya Grampus will host Vissel Kobe at home. The match kicks off at 12:00 Central European Time. Match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus enters the 11th round in sixth place in the league table. They finished the previous J-League season in this same position. Nagoya had a catastrophic start to this season, losing their first three matches by a goal difference of 0-5. However, they improved defensively afterward, going on a streak of six matches without defeat, earning three points in five of them. However, their streak was broken in the last round as they lost to Urawa Reds away with a score of 1-2.

Vissel Kobe

The reigning champions of Japan have one point more than Nagoya and currently occupy fourth place. However, the competition at the top of the J-League table is so tight that only 2 points separate Vissel Kobe from the leader. Unlike Grampus, Vissel Kobe had a successful start to this season but experienced a slight dip afterward. In the previous round, the Japanese champions unexpectedly lost at home to Kyoto Sanga (1-0), earning only 7 points in their last 5 matches combined.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The last two games between these teams ended in victories for Vissel Kobe with scores of 2-1 and 1-0.

Throughout their history of encounters, Nagoya Grampus holds the advantage in wins, with 33 victories compared to Vissel Kobe's 21.

Vissel Kobe has not lost away from home this season, with 4 wins and 1 draw.

Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction

Nagoya is a formidable opponent, but Vissel Kobe plays so successfully away from home that it's hard to believe they will lose. My bet is Double Chance X2.