RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction twitter.com/visselkobe
Nagoya Grampus Nagoya Grampus
J. League Japan 03 may 2024, 06:00 Nagoya Grampus - Vissel Kobe
-
- : -
Japan, Toyota, Toyota Stadium
Vissel Kobe Vissel Kobe
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Vissel Kobe wont lose
Odds: 1.42

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Friday, May 3rd, in the 11th round match of the J-League, Nagoya Grampus will host Vissel Kobe at home. The match kicks off at 12:00 Central European Time. Match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus enters the 11th round in sixth place in the league table. They finished the previous J-League season in this same position. Nagoya had a catastrophic start to this season, losing their first three matches by a goal difference of 0-5. However, they improved defensively afterward, going on a streak of six matches without defeat, earning three points in five of them. However, their streak was broken in the last round as they lost to Urawa Reds away with a score of 1-2.

Vissel Kobe

The reigning champions of Japan have one point more than Nagoya and currently occupy fourth place. However, the competition at the top of the J-League table is so tight that only 2 points separate Vissel Kobe from the leader. Unlike Grampus, Vissel Kobe had a successful start to this season but experienced a slight dip afterward. In the previous round, the Japanese champions unexpectedly lost at home to Kyoto Sanga (1-0), earning only 7 points in their last 5 matches combined.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • The last two games between these teams ended in victories for Vissel Kobe with scores of 2-1 and 1-0.
  • Throughout their history of encounters, Nagoya Grampus holds the advantage in wins, with 33 victories compared to Vissel Kobe's 21.
  • Vissel Kobe has not lost away from home this season, with 4 wins and 1 draw.

Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction

Nagoya is a formidable opponent, but Vissel Kobe plays so successfully away from home that it's hard to believe they will lose. My bet is Double Chance X2.

Prediction on game Vissel Kobe wont lose
Odds: 1.42

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins