Two key players of Manchester United have returned to training with the team

Two Manchester United players, John Evans and Anthony Martial, have resumed training with the team.

It's been reported that they could be ready for the match against Crystal Palace. By the way, this month will be Anthony Martial's last with Manchester United. In the summer, he will become a free agent and leave the Red Devils.

Additionally, Manchester United has set the price for their controversial winger. Interest in the winger is present from top European clubs, including Juventus. Greenwood, as previously reported, could be part of a deal for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.

The money raised from the sale of the 22-year-old winger, Manchester United intend to immediately reinvest in a major overhaul of the squad, which is planned at Old Trafford next summer.

Manchester United is also ready to listen to offers for most of its squad this summer transfer window, with the exception of some young talent.