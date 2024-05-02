Manchester United have decided on a price tag for their disgraced winger
Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood has gone out on loan to Spanish side Getafe following rape allegations, and there are plenty of indications that we won't be seeing the 22-year-old at Old Trafford in the future.
So, according to Football Insider, the Mancunian bosses have made it clear to Greenwood's representatives that they may look for a new club for their client, and if one is found, he will have to pay at least £40 million for the player.
Interest in the winger is present from top European clubs, including Juventus. Greenwood, as previously reported, could be part of a deal for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.
The money raised from the sale of the 22-year-old winger, Manchester United intend to immediately reinvest in a major overhaul of the squad, which is planned at Old Trafford next summer.