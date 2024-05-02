It is known when Milan will make a decision on Jovic's future

With the departure of Olivier Giroud, there could be a void at the centre of Milan's attack, and despite the search for a new forward, the Rossoneri already have a striker on the books who could be a good replacement. And the club bosses will make a decision on him in the near future.

Striker Luka Jovic's contract expires at the end of June, and according to Calciomercato, Milan's management plan to meet with him and his entourage this week to give a clearer answer on the Serbian's future.

The final factor in extending or not extending his contract will be the name of the new coach, as if Stefano Pioli's successor is a specialist who favours a two striker tactic, it could be a turning point in Jovic's career at the San Siro.

Earlier we informed that Milan would like to find a forward under 25 years old, on whom the team would fully rely in attack.