Jack Jones vs Stuart Bingham prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

At the World Snooker Championship all the semi-finalists are already known, everything is so unexpected that none of the remaining are even in the top 10 in terms of ranking. On May 2, Jack Jones - Stuart Bingham will start their meeting, the forecast for the match of these rivals is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Jack Jones

This championship was a real breakthrough for Jack Jones, even getting into the main draw was a good result for him, in qualifying the Welsh defeated fellow countryman Clark - 10:6 and Chinese Zhou - 10:4, and then with the same score defeated Zhang in the main draw. In 1/8 finals managed to beat the third Chinese in a row, defeating Jiahui - 13:9.

The main success Jones achieved in the quarterfinals, when he knocked out of the fight, the second number in the world ranking, Judd Trump - 13:9, which was quite a sensation at the tournament. Jones is 30 years old and 44th in the world rankings, this tournament is the best of his career.

Stuart Bingham

Among the semifinalists, Bingham can be considered the most famous and experienced, although he is ranked a modest 29th in the world ranking. The player has won many prestigious tournaments, but most importantly, he became a world champion in 2015. This month, the Englishman will turn 48 years old, which does not prevent him from showing a high level of play.

Bingham could have dropped out of the tournament even at the qualification stage, where he defeated Carrington 10:9, although he was losing 7:9, and then passed Heathcoat 10:8. Already in the main net he confidently passed Wilson - 10:5, and also in a hard fight defeated Lisowski. The main test was in the quarterfinals, where Bingham knocked out the world number one and living legend Ronnie O'Sullivan - 13:10.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

As statistics show, the rivals have played each other only once, it was two years ago, in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Gibraltar, then Jones won with a score of 4:0.

Bingham is the only one to have won a world championship, among all the semifinalists.

Jones has his best record at World Championships.

Jack Jones vs Stuart Bingham Prediction

In this pair Bingham is considered the favorite, which looks fair, because he has more experience at such a high level. Jones has caught the courage and is not going to stop one step away from the final. The number of frames in the semifinals increases, they need to win 17, we consider a bet on the total more than 28.5 frames.