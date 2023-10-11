Hazard rejected offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia before ending his career

Belgian Eden Hazard rejected offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia clubs this summer, according to Goal.

After leaving Real Madrid, he had several options for his next move, including potential transfers to the United States and the Middle East. However, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old player wasn't convinced by the offers from both MLS and the Saudi Professional League, as they pursued him over the last four months.

On Tuesday, October 11, Hazard announced his retirement from professional football. He began his career at Lille in France, winning the French league in 2011.

In 2012, he caught the attention of London-based Chelsea, where he spent seven seasons and became one of the team's leaders. With Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Champions League.

In 2019, Hazard moved to Real Madrid, and his career took a downturn in Spain due to frequent injuries. With the Madrid team, he won La Liga twice, the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup twice, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Super Cup twice.

Eden Hazard holds a key role in the history of the Belgian national team, playing 126 matches and scoring 33 goals. He won a bronze medal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup..