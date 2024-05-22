BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag

The era of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the club's management has made the final decision to dismiss ten Hag. Manchester United has already begun the search for a new head coach.

At this stage, Manchester United does not have a primary candidate for the replacement and is exploring various options in the market. However, it has been definitively decided that ten Hag will no longer continue with the team.

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2022. The 2023/24 Premier League season saw the "Red Devils" finish in eighth place. However, Manchester United still has a chance to qualify for European competitions if they defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

It has been previously reported that Thomas Tuchel is a potential candidate to replace ten Hag.