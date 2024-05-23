With the club's DNA inside. Milan presented the home kit for the 2024/25 season

Top football clubs continue to unveil their new kits for the 2024/25 season, with AC Milan being the latest to do so.

In a video presenting the new kit, Milan made a nod to the club’s DNA. Throughout the clip, scientists examine the new jersey under a microscope, and through the fibers, they see Milan’s victories in the iconic red and black colors.

Milan will debut the new kit on Saturday in the final round of Serie A against Salernitana.

This season, Milan is guaranteed to finish in second place, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2024/25 season. However, it is expected that head coach Stefano Pioli will be dismissed this week.