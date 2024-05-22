USA vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5 Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, May 23rd, the quarter-final matches of the 2024 World Hockey Championship, currently taking place in the Czech Republic, will be held. In one of the games, the USA will face the tournament hosts. The game will begin at 20:20 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

USA

The Americans had a shaky start to the tournament, suffering two losses in their first three games. However, the team found its rhythm and began showcasing incredibly dynamic hockey. The USA is the highest-scoring team after the group stage, netting 37 goals, ten of which were against Kazakhstan. They conceded 16 goals, which is also a considerable number among playoff participants.

Moreover, the Stars have one of the best power-play units, scoring seven goals from 23 attempts, a 30.43% success rate, ranking third in the tournament. Additionally, the USA remains one of three teams that have not conceded a goal while shorthanded. With one of the strongest rosters in the tournament, the Americans are rightly considered contenders for the gold medals.

Czech Republic

As the host country of this year's World Hockey Championship, the Czech Republic displayed commendable performance in their group, although they struggled to defeat direct competitors. They won their first game against Finland in a shootout 1-0 but subsequently lost to Switzerland and Canada in a shootout and overtime, respectively. Despite these setbacks, the Czech team accumulated 16 points, securing third place in Group A.

The team shows good offensive capabilities with 26 goals and a decent power play success rate, ranking fourth in the tournament at 30%. They have also conceded only 14 goals. The team has been bolstered by the addition of NHL forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, who are expected to significantly aid their efforts and challenge their opponents.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last meeting between the USA and the Czech Republic was exactly a year ago, also in the World Championship quarter-finals, where the Americans triumphed 3-0 in a shutout.

The USA has not lost in regulation time in their last six matches. Similarly, the Czech Republic has not lost in regulation time in their last seven matches.

The USA has scored more than two goals in six consecutive matches, while the Czech Republic has scored at least three goals in their last four matches.

USA vs Czech Republic Prediction

We are in for a very exciting match between the USA and the Czech Republic. Both teams play vibrant hockey, especially the Americans. I believe we can expect a high-scoring match, despite it being a playoff game. My bet is on a total of more than five goals with odds of 1.78.