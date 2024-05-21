RU RU
Al-Hilal vs Al-Tai prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al-Hilal vs Al-Tai prediction Photo: x.com/Alhilal_FC / Author unknown
Pro League Saudi Arabia 23 may 2024, 14:00 Al-Hilal - Al-Tai
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The match of the 33rd round of the Saudi Pro League will be played on Wednesday at the "Kingdom Arena," where local side Al-Hilal will host Al-Tai. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Al-Hilal

Jorge Jesus's team has had an outstanding season, clinching the championship title several rounds before the end of the tournament. In addition to winning the league, the team reached the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League and won the Super Cup. They are now essentially coasting through the rest of the league and preparing for the final match of the King's Cup against Al-Nassr.

In the league, it was Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, that tried to compete with Al-Hilal. However, Jorge Jesus's men powered through like a locomotive, making it clear that chasing them was futile. Ultimately, Al-Hilal finished at least 12 points ahead of Al-Nassr. Notably, Al-Nassr couldn't even defeat the "Leaders" at home, drawing 1:1 last weekend. It's worth mentioning that Al-Hilal won 15 out of 16 home matches, with only one draw.

Al-Tai

The "Giant Hunters" have fallen short of their nickname this season. Al-Tai currently sits fourth from the bottom of the table, with 31 points from 32 rounds. With two rounds left, they are only two points clear of the relegation zone. On the other hand, Rejica's team has shown some resilience in recent matches.

In their last match, Al-Tai hosted Al-Fateh and secured a 3:1 victory. This win was their second in the last five rounds, with only one defeat in this span. They have remained unbeaten in three consecutive rounds. However, Al-Tai has managed only two away victories while suffering 11 defeats on the road.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Tai 2:1 away.
  • In the last five meetings between these teams, Al-Hilal has won four times, never losing.
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has hit in four of the last five encounters.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Tai Prediction

The hosts are the favorites, with bookmakers offering odds of just 1.20 for their victory. However, Al-Tai is highly motivated as they fight for survival. Therefore, betting on "Both teams to score" at 1.65 could be a viable option.

